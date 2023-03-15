Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6,292.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,208. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.