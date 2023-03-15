Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 956,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

