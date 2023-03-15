Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.5 %

Science Applications International Profile

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

