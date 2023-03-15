Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SEB traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,725.14. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,885.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,827.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

