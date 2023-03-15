Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Seaboard Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE SEB traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,725.14. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,885.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,827.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25.
Seaboard Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.