Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

