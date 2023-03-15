Seaport Global Advisors LLC Acquires 52 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 77,825 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $7,243,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Shares of EPAM opened at $285.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.92 and a 52-week high of $462.99.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.