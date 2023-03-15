Seaport Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BeiGene by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 117,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $18,469,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $240.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.77. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

