Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $185,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $625.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

