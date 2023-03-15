Seaport Global Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 251,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,848,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,261,000 after acquiring an additional 290,066 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

