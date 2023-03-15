Seaport Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $766.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $745.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $727.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,001.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.38.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

