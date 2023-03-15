Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,524,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 4,761,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,905.0 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Securitas AB has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.