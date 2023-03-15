Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Has $251.51 Million Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS decreased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,706,127 shares during the period. LSB Industries makes up 23.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned 21.52% of LSB Industries worth $251,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 353.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 778,220 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $10,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 597,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE:LXU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,256. The company has a market cap of $796.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.60. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $27.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSB Industries Profile

Several brokerages have commented on LXU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

