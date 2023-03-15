SelfKey Price Hits $0.0113 on Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $59.71 million and approximately $58.42 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SelfKey has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00407688 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,915.50 or 0.27557020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

