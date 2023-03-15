SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $15.50. SentinelOne shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 3,295,713 shares.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $25,069.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,460 shares of company stock worth $335,357 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SentinelOne by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after buying an additional 1,751,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,480,000 after buying an additional 794,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,044,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 804,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.50.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.