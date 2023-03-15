SevenOneSeven Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 61.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after buying an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 13.9% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,528 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,839. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

