SevenOneSeven Capital Management Sells 3,626 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Newell Brands comprises 0.7% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.