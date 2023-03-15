Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11.50 Per Share

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shoe Zone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHOE opened at GBX 236 ($2.88) on Wednesday. Shoe Zone has a 52-week low of GBX 115 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 270 ($3.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £114.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,086.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Shoe Zone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 410 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.