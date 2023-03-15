Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Decreases By 10.3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

