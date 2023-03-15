Short Interest in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Increases By 33.2%

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 935,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

