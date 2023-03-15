Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Declines By 14.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

