Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Declines By 14.4%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 488,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on APDN shares. StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
