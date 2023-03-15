Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Declines By 7.3%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 1,149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 438,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,339. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

