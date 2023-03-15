Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Declines By 6.0%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

