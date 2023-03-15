Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Expands By 28.0%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of ARTE remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

