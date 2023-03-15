Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Expands By 29.6%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

