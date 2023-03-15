Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Drops By 11.1%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAB Price Performance

Shares of BABB stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.11. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 14.42%.

BAB Increases Dividend

About BAB

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is an increase from BAB’s previous dividend of $0.01. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

