Short Interest in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Grows By 18.0%

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 12,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bank7 Price Performance

BSVN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,869. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 36.27%. Research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $175,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

