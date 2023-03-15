Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Drops By 17.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,368. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.