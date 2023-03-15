Short Interest in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Decreases By 9.2%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,927. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $255.12 million, a PE ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 0.27.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 221.0% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 211,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 145,859 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFY. TheStreet lowered Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

