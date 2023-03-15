Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Drops By 30.3%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the February 13th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. 134,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,765 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,082,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 657,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 508,852 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 765.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 488,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 431,885 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

