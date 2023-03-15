Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Declines By 5.2%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,100 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 716,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema purchased 3,675,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,513,965 shares in the company, valued at $78,773,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,684,905 shares of company stock worth $14,137,616 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDZI. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cadiz in the third quarter worth $31,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDZI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. 242,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.70. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

