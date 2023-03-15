Short Interest in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Declines By 10.8%

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

CalAmp Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CalAmp stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 227,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 2.03.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $78.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 662,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,197,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 299,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

