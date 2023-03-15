Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 8.7%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 13th total of 311,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

CAPR stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 89,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,312. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

