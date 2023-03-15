Short Interest in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Grows By 22.3%

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 582,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCSI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,694. The firm has a market cap of $614.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

