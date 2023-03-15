Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rises By 11.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

CBAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 55,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

