Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Rises By 11.8%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.
CBAY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $792.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
