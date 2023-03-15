Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Expands By 22.5%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135,863 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

ELEV opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.36. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

