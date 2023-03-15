Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Expands By 22.2%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Trading Down 4.9 %

GDLC stock traded down 0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 46,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,274. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a twelve month low of 3.75 and a twelve month high of 24.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.