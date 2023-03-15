Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Rises By 21.2%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,800,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 18,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,874. The stock has a market cap of $926.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

