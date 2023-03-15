Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 30.0%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

About Infobird

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

