Short Interest in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Declines By 30.0%

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Infobird Stock Performance
IFBD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Infobird has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.59.
About Infobird
