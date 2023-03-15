Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Decreases By 30.4%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 210,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 201,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 360,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 30,658 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaltura Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 115,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.56. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Kaltura

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

