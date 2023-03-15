Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Decreases By 5.8%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 956,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,338. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.56. Life Storage has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.