Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Rises By 16.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
L’Occitane International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623. L’Occitane International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.
About L’Occitane International
