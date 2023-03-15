Short Interest in L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Rises By 16.6%

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

L’Occitane International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCCTF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.32. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,623. L’Occitane International has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

About L’Occitane International

L’Occitane International SA engages in the design, manufacture, and market of natural and organic ingredient-based cosmetics and well-being products. It operates through the L’Occitane en Provence, ELEMIS, LimeLife, and Other Brands segments. The L’Occitane en Provence segment includes the sale of fragrances, skincare, haircare and body and bath ranges from the L’Occitane en Provence brand.

