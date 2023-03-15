Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Rises By 22.6%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,389,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 394.9% in the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 2,576,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 114,951 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.39.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

