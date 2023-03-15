Short Interest in MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Drops By 11.0%

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MINEBEA MITSUMI stock opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. MINEBEA MITSUMI has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Get MINEBEA MITSUMI alerts:

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINEBEA MITSUMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.