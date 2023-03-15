Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Decreases By 16.7%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $1,228,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 23.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 646,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.