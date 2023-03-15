Short Interest in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Decreases By 17.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nabors Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

NBR stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.86.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

