Short Interest in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Decreases By 19.4%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. 141,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEXA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.