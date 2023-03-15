Short Interest in Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Expands By 16.6%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,740.0 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NDCVF remained flat at $15.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

