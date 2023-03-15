Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Decreases By 21.1%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

OLMA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 53,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,865. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a market cap of $158.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

