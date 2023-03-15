Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Increases By 21.5%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMOGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $9,757,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Price Performance

Otonomo Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 146,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Otonomo Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

