Short Interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Increases By 21.5%

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 498,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $9,757,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
