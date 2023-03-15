Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Decreases By 22.5%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Activity at Oxford Lane Capital
In related news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 3.5 %
Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 76.27%.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
Read More
